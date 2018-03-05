Anti-Forestry protest underway outside Leitrim County Council offices this morning in Carrick-on-Shannon

The Save Leitrim group is participating in an anti-forestry protest outside the Carrick-on-Shannon offices of Leitrim County Council this morning.

Protesters are showing support for councillors who are bringing forward a number of motions seeking stricter regulation of forestry in Co Leitrim.

Save Leitrim say the proposals will "change the future of forestry in Leitrim for the better".

The group say they are concerned about the impact of "Sitka Spruce blanket afforestation" on not just the landscape, but the future of small rural communities across Co Leitrim.