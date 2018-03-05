Water restrictions tonight in South Leitrim from 11pm to 7am

Irish Water working in partnership with Leitrim County Council is advising customers that due to ongoing mechanical issues at the South Leitrim Water Treatment Plant in Carrick-on-Shannon restrictions will be imposed on the scheme tonight (Monday) from 11pm until 7am.

Leak detection and repair crews are working continuously to find and fix leaks in the county as they arise and Irish Water would like to thank sincerely Leitrim County Council for their heroic efforts during this very difficult time.

Irish Water will continue to monitor water demand across the county over the coming days and decisions will be taken daily as to whether night time restrictions need to be implemented.

Customers are being asked to conserve water by turning off taps, both inside and outside, limiting usage of washing machines and dishwashers where possible and taking showers instead of baths, to avoid reservoirs emptying and water pressure to homes and businesses being affected.

Customers are also being asked to report any leaks they see on the public side to our customer care helpline on 1850 278 278.

Irish Water is appealing to any customers with external taps to ensure that these are securely turned off as we try to protect the levels of our reservoirs and secure drinking water for local communities.

A continuous flow from an external tap over a 24 hour period could use the equivalent of the daily water usage of 40 households.

Information on dealing with frozen pipes is available on www.water.ie and water supply updates are available at www.water.ie/water-supply/ supply-and-service-update/

Irish Water and Leitrim County Council would like to thank customers in advance for their co-operation in conserving water at this critical time. Irish Water would also like to thank the local authority staff for their efforts in keeping water supplies running in very difficult conditions.