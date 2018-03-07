Leitrim jobs under threat due to water shortages

22 jobs in Drumshanbo are under threat as a result of having no water. Staff at Chef in A Box, which is based at The Food Hub, were told yesterday (Tuesday) morning to go home.

A highly frustrated Operations Manager, Tom O'Neill, told the Leitrim Observer that he had no choice but to lay the staff off as the plant had no water.

He said they had water for an hour this morning and they had started cooking but when the supply stopped and they had no water at all, work had to cease. He was also forced to dump over one tonne of vegetables.

They had received a call to say the water would be back on Monday night and he brought a skeleton staff into work, but the water never arrived.

He said he was unable to contact anyone in Leitrim County Council early yesterday morning and any information he had received was obsolete.

“This has put the business in jeopardy. There seems to be a lack of comprehension about how serious this matter is. It is ridiculous.”

