Water restrictions lifted in Leitrim but public urged to continue conserving water

Irish Water working in partnership with Leitrim County Council would like to advise customers that there won’t be any water restrictions in place tonight. The restrictions that were imposed on a number of schemes in the wake of Storm Emma over the past week were necessary due to excessive demand placed on water supplies during the cold snap.

Irish Water would like to thank the public for their co-operation and patience while these night-time restriction were in place and while leak detection and repair crews fixed several significant leaks in the county in the past week.

Irish Water would also like to thank sincerely the staff of Leitrim County Council who worked tirelessly on keeping treatment plants in production, fixing leaks, and monitoring demand during a very difficult period.

While there are no restrictions in place, usage is still very high across the county and customers are urged to turn off taps and check for leaks on their own properties and in holiday homes and unoccupied premises and to report them to Irish Water’s customer care helpline on 1850 278 278. Irish Water is appealing to any customers with external taps to ensure that these are securely turned off as we try to protect the levels of our reservoirs and secure drinking water for local communities.

A continuous flow from an external tap over a 24 hour period could use the equivalent of the daily water usage of 40 households.

