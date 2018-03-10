Man killed in car crash at Belturbet

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision on the N3 at Bunn, Belturbet, Co. Cavan. The collision happened at 6.20 yesterday, March 9.

A man in his late 40s was killed when his car was in collision with an articulated truck. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was not injured.

The road at the scene remains closed to facilitate an examination of the crash site by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.