Seamus O'Rourke goes 'under the bed' at Leitrim hotel

Well known Leitrim man, Seamus O Rourke returns to The Bush Hotel in Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday, March 24 with his award winning play 'From Under the Bed'.

This is a tale of two aging rural bachelor brothers who arrive at a point in their lives where decisions have to be made about certain things.

A story full of heartache and humour.

Tickets cost €15 and can be got from The Bush Hotel. Don't miss out on a good night's entertainment.