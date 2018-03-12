Seamus O'Rourke goes 'under the bed' at Leitrim hotel
Seamus O'Rourke.
Well known Leitrim man, Seamus O Rourke returns to The Bush Hotel in Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday, March 24 with his award winning play 'From Under the Bed'.
This is a tale of two aging rural bachelor brothers who arrive at a point in their lives where decisions have to be made about certain things.
A story full of heartache and humour.
Tickets cost €15 and can be got from The Bush Hotel. Don't miss out on a good night's entertainment.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on