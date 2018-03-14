Four Leitrim projects awarded funding under Energia Get Ireland Growing award

Four Leitrim projects have been allocated funding under the community food growing fund 'Energia get Ireland Growing'.

86 projects nationally have been awarded funds under ‘Energia Get Ireland Growing’ created by GIY (Grow It Yourself) in partnership with Energia.

In Leitrim funding has been allocated to Aughavas Parish Improvements Scheme; Lahard Community Growing Project, Ballinamore; Killargue Development Association, Dromahair and Rossinver Community Gardens.

Aughavas Parish Improvements Scheme, Leitrim

The scheme employs local people maintaining local graveyards, Churches and playing areas. The main aim is to give employment locally and they plan to build a new glass house and to start growing in it.

Lahard Community Growing Project, Ballinmore, Leitrim

The residents of Lahard benefit from the work of this project group, they ensure that the estate is kept to a high standard, organise regular meetings for residents and ensure that older and vulnerable people in the area are safe especially during the Winter months. They also have a community polytunnel which they now intend to use to teach residents to grow vegetables for their own use.

Killargue Development Association, Dromahair, Leitrim

The community garden provides a space for group members to learn gardening and social skills. They want to fit out the polytunnel, purchasing canes, racks, hanging bars, compost, timbers, garden tools such as rakes, forks, brush, hoes, clippers, gloves, buckets, pest control membrane to help them to achieve even more.

Rossinver Community Gardens, Rossinver Leitrim

Rossinver Community Gardens improves the community by providing access to organically certified beds where chemical-free produce can be grown and consumed locally by families. Schools are welcomed to survey the efforts, inspiring interest in organics in young minds. The group aims to reach further potential through improved basics-seeds, signage, seating, etc and a general reinvigoration of the project.