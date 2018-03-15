Carrick-on-Shannon's Joe Dolan hands over IHF Presidential Chain to Michael Lennon

Former President of the Irish Hotels Federation, Joe Dolan, The Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon recently handed over the chain of office to incoming President, Michael Lennon, Westport Woods Hotel at a gala dinner marking the conclusion of the Federation’s Annual Conference in the Slieve Russell Hotel, Co Cavan.

