Irish Hotels Federation
Carrick-on-Shannon's Joe Dolan hands over IHF Presidential Chain to Michael Lennon
Former President of the Irish Hotels Federation, Joe Dolan, The Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon recently handed over the chain of office to incoming President, Michael Lennon, Westport Woods Hotel at a gala dinner marking the conclusion of the Federation’s Annual Conference in the Slieve Russell Hotel, Co Cavan.
