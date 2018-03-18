Irish homeowners still waiting for Government help over two years after devastating floods

New information obtained by Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on the Office of Public Works (OPW) and Flood Relief, Eugene Murphy TD, has revealed that no homeowners have benefited from the promised re-location scheme for flooding victims.

The scheme was announced for victims of flooding in December 2015 and January 2016. €2m was allocated for the scheme in the October 2016 budget. Some 101 homes are known to be affected by the criteria of the scheme. In addition, two flood defence pilot projects announced in January 2016 remain unfinished over two years on.

Deputy Murphy said, “It is extremely disappointing to see that no real action has happened for these homeowners over two years after the floods. It’s clear that the Government’s immediate reaction to flood events is not being followed up with actual results for those affected on the ground. The failure to assist any home in the re-location scheme or finish out the flood defence pilot projects is a damning indictment of a Government obsessed with spin over substance.

“This Government has had no issues ploughing over €5m into a spin unit to emphasize its achievements but can’t carry out its own promises. It seems to be more focused on positive coverage than positive results. The failure to get any results from the voluntary re-location scheme for the worst affected homes by flooding clearly demonstrates this,” concluded Deputy Murphy.