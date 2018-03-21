Rock your socks for World Down Syndrome Day!

Rock your socks today and help to raise awareness for World Down Syndrome Day - March 21st!

Don your best bright and colourful socks, striped, mismatched, long – just as long as you’re making a statement. Take pictures wearing your cool socks and share them here or hashtag #RockYourSocksWDSD2018 and post on media pages for everyone to see.

Phoenix Park turns Purple once again for World Down Syndrome Day



The Purple Run proudly supported by MACE will be fun for all the family this Saturday, March 24.

Down Syndrome Ireland (DSI), with the support of Today FM’s Matt Cooper and double European Cross Country champion Fionnuala McCormack, are encouraging people to put their best foot forward and take part in the third annual DSI ‘Purple Run’ proudly supported by MACE and help celebrate World Down Syndrome Day. The charity is encouraging everyone to ‘Run with us, not for us’ as the event is a celebration of people with Down syndrome in Ireland. The Purple Run will take place on Saturday, March 24 at 11am, in the Phoenix Park, Dublin.

The event is open to all age groups and abilities and participants can choose to run, walk or push a buggy over the 5km or 1km distance, allowing all the family to take part. Registration for the event takes place online only at www.downsyndrome.ie and costs €20 which includes a ‘Purple Run’ t-shirt. People with Down syndrome and under-sixteens can enter for free.

The event promises to be lots of fun for all the family with face painters and music to keep everyone entertained. Down Syndrome Ireland is urging everyone attending the event to wear something purple such as wigs, hats, boas, bow ties, etc. in support of the ‘Purple Run’ and to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day. It is expected over 2,000 people will participate in the event with people, including many DSI member families, travelling from all over Ireland.

Speaking about the upcoming event, Mary Doherty, President of Down Syndrome Ireland, said, “The Purple Run is more than just about creating awareness, it’s a celebration of every person with Down syndrome and their families. We are so grateful to our new charity partners MACE for supporting the event this year and we are urging everyone to get involved in the Purple Run on March 24th which is guaranteed to be a fantastic fun event for all the family.”

Daniel O’Connell, MACE Sales Director said: “We are very proud to be partnered with Down Syndrome Ireland this year and are greatly looking forward to supporting them in the Purple Run. We asked retailers to decide who their MACE charity partner should be and they voted for Down Syndrome Ireland because the charity is centred on a cause that touches a lot of people and carries out great work in local communities. The Purple Run promises to be a fabulous celebration, a lot of fun and we will be encouraging as many MACE retailers, along with their colleagues, family and customers to take part as possible.”

You can register here.