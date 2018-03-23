Drumshanbo Fire Station extension expected to start in August

Two tenders have been received and it is hoped that works will begin on the extension to the Drumshanbo Fire Station in August this year.



The update came following a query raised by Cllr Caillian Ellis.



Cllr Ellis sought an update on the project from the County's Chief Fire Officer, Finian Joyce.



He was told that Leitrim County Council received an approval, in principle, from the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government for an extension to Drumshanbo Fire Station in October 2017.



Since then tender documents have been prepared for the appointment of consultants to design the new extension and obtain the necessary planning, fire safety certificate and disability access certificate permissions.



Further work was carried out to prepare the construction tender documentation and supervision of the construction.

In December last year these tender documents were forwarded to interested parties.



By the closing date of Janauary18, 2018, two valid tenders were received.



“Currently these tenders are being assessed and we hope to formally appoint a designer for the project shortly,” said Leitrim Chief Fire Officer, Finian Joyce.



“Following this, a further two months will be required for the tendering process. It is expected that construction work will commence on the project at the earliest by August this year.”



The project has an expected completion date of November 2018.



Cllr Ellis welcomed the news stressing the importance of investing in such services going forward.

