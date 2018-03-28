Leitrim restaurants and chefs honoured last night

The third of four regional finals in this year’s Irish Restaurant Awards took place in the Kilronan Castle, Ballyfarnon, Co. Roscommon, last night where 76 awards were presented to the country’s leading chefs, restaurants and pubs.

Over 400 people attended the Connaught Regional Final where the top establishments in each county were named.

The awards covered a wide range of venues and the winners from each of Connaught’s five counties were selected from the following categories: Best Casual Dining, Best Emerging Irish Cuisine, Best Kids Size Me, Best ‘Free From’, Best World Cuisine, Best Restaurant Manager, Best Wine Experience, Pub of the Year, Best Café, Best Customer Service, Best Gastro Pub, Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant, Best Newcomer, Best Chef and Best Restaurant. There was also a special Regional award for Connaught’s Local Food Hero.

Speaking at the awards, Adrian Cummins, Chief Executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) said: “Now in their tenth year, the Irish Restaurant Awards continue to showcase the exquisite and admirable calibre of food available in our restaurants and pubs nationwide. Online nominations have increased from 9,000 in 2013 to over 80,000 this year and with the increase in interest comes an increase in standards, making the judging process more difficult than ever.

“Our small island boasts everything from fine dining to high quality gastropubs, from the exotic taste explosions of world cuisine to the comfort of traditional dishes. We have an appreciation for what we eat, for the journey of our food from farm to fork, and for the dedication of those working in the food industry to serve up Ireland’s finest food.”

Leitrim winners are as follows:

Best Casual Dining sponsored by San Pellegrino - Riverbank Restaurant, Dromahair

Best Kids Size Me sponsored by Dubliner Cheese - Vittos Restaurant, Carrick-on-Shannon

Best 'Free From' sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gluten Free - Sweet Geranium Café, Drumshanbo

Best World Cuisine sponsored by Aryzta - Divino Italian Restaurant, Carrick-on-Shannon

Pub of the Year sponsored by Bushmills - Flynn's Bar, Carrick-on-Shannon

Best Café sponsored by Illy - Lena's Tea Room, Carrick-on-Shannon

Best Gastro Pub sponsored by Coca Cola & Schweppes - The Oarsman, Carrick-on-Shannon

Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant sponsored by BWG Foodservice - The Boardwalk at The Landmark Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon

Best Newcomer sponsored by Elavon - Buffalo Boy, Carrick-on-Shannon

Best Chef sponsored by Nisbets - Shamzuri Hanifa of The Cottage Restaurant, Jamestown

Best Restaurant sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants - St. George’s Terrace, Carrick-on-Shannon

Best Restaurant Manager sponsored by AIB Merchant Services - Lee Hanifa of The Cottage Restaurant, Jamestown

Best Wine Experience sponsored by ClassicDrinks - Cox's Steakhouse, Dromod

Best Customer Service - Luna Restaurant, Dromahair

Best Emerging Irish Cuisine sponsored by Odaios Foods - St. George’s Terrace Restaurant, Carrick-on-Shannon

Best Local Food Hero sponsored by Rewarding Times - Liam & Justina Gavin of Drumanilra Farm Kitchen, Boyle