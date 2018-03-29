PSNI issue appeal to anyone who spoke to Gosset family in weeks leading up to fatal Derrylin fire

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's (PSNI) Serious Crime Branch are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fire at a house in the Molly Road area of Derrylin on Tuesday, 27 February in which 45-year-old Denise Gosset (also known as Crystal), 19-year-old Sabrina Gosset (also known as Elektra), 16-year-old Roman Gosset and 16- month-old, Morgana Quinn sadly lost their lives.

Denise Gosset (45) Sabrina Gosset (19) Roman Gosset (16) Morgana Quinn (16 months)

Detective Inspector Peter McKenna said: “A 27 year old man has already appeared in court charged with four counts of murder and one count of arson. However, I am appealing to anyone who was in contact with Denise, Sabrina or Roman in the weeks leading up to their murders to get in touch with detectives.

"I would also like to hear from anyone who was in the area of Molly Road between the hours of midnight on Monday, 26 February through to 7.20am on Tuesday, 28 February. Any information, no matter how trivial it may seem, could prove to be vital to this investigation. I would like to thank the public for their assistance so far and would appeal to anyone with any information to contact detectives on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 179 27/02/18.

"Alternatively information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”