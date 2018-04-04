PSNI appeal following theft of vehicles in Fermanagh

Police in Co Fermanagh are appealing for information and witnesses following the report of a burglary at a car dealership on Main Street in Lisnaskea.

Constable Gareth Moffatt said: “Police received a report at around 9am on Thursday 29th March of a burglary at a commercial premises. It was reported that entry was gained to the premises and two vehicles were reported stolen – a white Ford Focus with ‘2015’ on the front number plate, and a black Hyundai i40 with ‘2014’ on the front number plate. We believe the incident occurred sometime between 6:30pm on Wednesday, 28 March and the time it was reported to police.

"I am appealing to anyone who knows anything about this incident, or who was in the Main Street area around this time and noticed any suspicious activity to contact police. I am also keen to hear from anyone who is offered a white-coloured Ford Focus or a black-coloured Hyundai i40 for sale in suspicious circumstances, or believes they have seen either vehicle to contact Police in Lisnaskea."

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”