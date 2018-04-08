Leitrim lecture on leading figure in the Irish clerical revolt against Henry VIII

Carrick-on-Shannon & District Historical Society is pleased to present local historian Noel McLoughlin to give an illustrated talk on this very influential person who was Archdeacon of Kells and Chaplain to Silken Thomas.

The event will be held in the Bush Hotel on Wed, 18th April at 8.30 pm

Charles Reynolds was posthumously attainted of treason for persuading the Pope to excommunicate Henry VIII of England. Having been reared at St Mary's Priory of Mohill, Charles went on to study at Oxford and was a leading figure in the Irish clerical revolt (mid 1530s) against Henry VIII. Charles's memorial has been "rediscovered (and forgotten) three times" in recent decades. This promises to be a most interesting talk about a seemly forgotten local cleric who became famous (or infamous, depending on your point of view).

Admission is €5 or free to Historical Society Members. For further information, please ring 086 067 5283.