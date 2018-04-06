Third annual Lough Allen Dance Weekend gets underway today

Today marks the start of the third annual Lough Allen Dance Weekend with musicians and dancers visiting the Lough Allen Hotel Drumshanbo from across Ireland, U.S.A, Canada, Spain, Scotland, Sweden, Switzerland, Poland, Japan and Italy.



The only one of it's kind, this unique festival sees seven of Ireland's highly renowned, modern day dance masters coming together to teach workshops in sean nós dance, set dance, two hand dances, old style Irish dance and modern Irish step dancing. The workshops are open to all ages and all levels of dancers are welcome.

Each dance workshop will be accompanied by live music from All Ireland Champions Caitlín Nic Gabhann on concertina, Ciaran Ó Maonaigh on fiddle and Jim McGrath on accordion.

"There's a lot more happening than just the workshops." says event organiser Edwina Guckian. "We've added a lot to the line up for this years festival. On Friday night there will be a dance session in the bar where all musicians and dancers are welcome to join in. On Saturday evening at 8.30pm there will be a concert featuring all the musicians, dance tutors and special guest dancers from Montreal in Canada. This will be followed by a free ceilí for all to join in and play or dance the night away. Sunday evening we have a very special event. A completely new concept in dance competitions.

"There will be an old style dance competition for people over 25 called Sean Stíl. However, there will be no judges. Instead, all the dancers that compete will put their name into a hat and one winner will be drawn for the prize of €800. This rules out competitiveness or favouritism and gives everyone a level playing field.

"There's been huge talk about it and we're very excited. We want it to be just like the old days where people cheered for the dancer and nobody was afraid to get up and throw a few shapes and steps no matter how good or bad they were! Old style dance was huge around the shores of Lough Allen and surrounding towns and villages years ago. We'd love to see those local dancers come out for this one!"

No prebooking required and there is free entry to allo Ceilí & Sessions.

Workshops €15, Feature Event Concert €7. Sean Stíl Dance Competition €10 for spectators. Weekend pass €70.

For more info visit: www.leitrimdanceproject.com or contact Edwina Guckian 086 1649989

Friday, April 6:

7pm-9pm: Eamonn Moloney – Modern Irish Step Dance Workshop (Advanced)

9.30pm: Music & Dance Session – All musicians & dancers welcome to join in. Free Event

Saturday, April 7:

11am-1pm: Joe McGuiggan – Old Style Irish Step Dance Workshop (Beginner – Advanced)

2.30pm-4.30pm: Michael O Rourke – Sean Nós Dance Workshop (Beginner to Advanced)

6pm-7.30pm: Connie McKelvey & Anne Connaghan – Two Hand Dances (Beginner to Advanced)

8.30pm: Leitrim Dance Project Feature Event – Dance Tutors & Musicians Concert featuring special guests Liam Scanlon and Canadian’s Yaelle Azoulay & Antoine Turmine.

10pm: Ceilí Mór with music by Caitlín Nic Gabhann, Ciarán Ó Maonaigh, Jim McGrath and friends. Free event

Sunday, April 8:

11am-1pm: John Murphy – Steps for Sets Workshop (Intermediate to Advanced)

2pm-5pm: Pat Murphy – Set Dancing Workshop (Beginner to Advanced)

6pm: Sean Stíl Old Style Dance Competition featuring some of Ireland’s best known old style step and sean nós dancers all competing for a prize of €800.



Book Weekend Ticket Now – €70 or phone The Dock Arts Centre box office on (071) 96 50828 or pay as you go on the door. Workshops €15 each, Feature Event Concert €7. Sean Stíl Dance Competition €10 for spectators.

For more info visit: www.leitrimdanceproject.com or contact (086) 1649989

Read Also:

Jazz and family fun at The Dock