Jobs boost for Sligo as LiveTiles confirm plans for innovation centre

Software firm LiveTiles has confirmed plans to create an innovation centre in Sligo leading to 50 new jobs.

The company is based in New York but was originally founded in Australia in 2014. The Sligo jobs will include roles for AI (Artificial Intelligence) developers, marketing, management, presales and a new product solutions team that will help create industry-specific digital platforms that incorporate AI.

Chief executive Karl Redenbach described the expansion as a “wonderful opportunity” for the company.

“There is an up-and-coming technology scene here, and we look forward to working with technology businesses, universities and Microsoft in Ireland to expand our AI agenda,” he said.

The new centre in Sligo is being supported by IDA Ireland. Chief executive of IDA Ireland, Martin Shanahan welcomed the news stating: “Attracting investment to regional locations is a key focus for us and the arrival of LiveTiles, creating 50 jobs in the first instance, will be of significant benefit to Sligo and the North West Region."