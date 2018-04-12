How do robots work? Are comic book heroes really possible? Can a car transform?

The fourth Sligo Engineering Expo is coming to the Knocknarea Arena, IT Sligo on Thursday, May 3, between 10am – 7pm. Admission is free.

The Engineering Expo is an exciting collaboration between IT Sligo and industry that provides an interactive, information sharing day which is open to the public and openly encourages public engagement throughout the event.

The Expo, which is headline sponsored by AbbVie, is a chance to see the superheroes of engineering display innovative, cutting-edge technologies to inspire future generations of engineers.

How do robots work? Are comic book heroes such as Iron Man really possible? Can a car transform? How is Virtual Reality used in the real world? How are engineering technologies being used in industries such as Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Pharmaceutical, Precision and Tool Making Engineering, Agricultural, Construction, ICT and Food Industries?

At the Sligo Engineering Expo, as well as interactive demonstrations, you will be able to gain career path information and talk with captains of industry, indigenous industry leaders and companies of all sizes from across Ireland.

Bernard Murray, Engineering Manager with AbbVie in Ballytivnan, said: “As a global company, we offer opportunities for engineers in automation, manufacturing, controls, quality, science and technology, metrology and validation disciplines at locations all over the world. Locally, we are mindful of the importance of connecting with Engineering Students at Sligo IT to offer them an understanding of the technologies and capabilities of our Ballytivnan site.

“Developing a pipeline of potential employees who would be suitable to join, support and optimise our work at all sites is critical to the future success of our organisation, clients and our patients. It is important we support the North West community where we can by ensuring we also have a local focus when we concentrate on identifying this future talent.”

Some 45 industry representatives will be at the event, including SL Controls; Abbott; Kilcawley Construction; Ward Automation, JFC Manufacturing; Kuka Robotics; and GW Plastics. And IT Sligo students will also demonstrate final year projects in Mechanical, Mechatronic, Precision and Civil Engineering as well as Construction, Electronics and Computing.

Una Parsons, Head of the School Engineering and Design at IT Sligo believes the Expo is “unique and a fantastic opportunity to see an extensive range of activities on show that include student projects, industry exhibits and a variety of interactive activities. This major event is aimed to inspire future engineers, showcase our graduates, provide job opportunities, and promote the extensive range of engineering and technology employment in the North West.”

To find out more, visit www.itsligo.ie/ engineeringexpo