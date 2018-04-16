Irish Water

Irish Water advise of potential disruptions to water services in Leitrim

Irish Water have advised customers in Leitrim that disruptions may be experienced in various parts of the county tomorrow, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Customers on the Castlecarra Road in Carrick-on-Shannon and the surrounding areas are advised that they experience disruption to their service from between 10am and 2pm as a result of new connection works.

Irish Water have also advised customers in Corraleehan, Ballinamore and the surrounding areas that their water supply may be effected on Wednesday, between 10.30am and 5.30pm while resevoir works are carried out.