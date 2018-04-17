Action-packed Irish summer camps in Leitrim

Wondering what to do with the kids this summer? Parents of primary and secondary school students should check the action-packed Irish summer camps from Scholastic Languages taking place in Leitrim this summer.

An essential element of language learning is speaking the language in a fun and natural environment. Our Irish Primary School Multi Camps offers the unique combination of fun interactive classes in the morning to enhance fluency and confidence with a wide array of afternoon activities to reflect the many different interests and ages of our student profile.

These include hands-on cookery classes, science, I.T. art, music, dance and a vast array of sports- all through Irish! We are also offering a unique ‘mini-camp’ for 5 and 6 year olds.This is an ideal way to foster a positive experience of the Irish language in a gentle and fun way.

Junior Cert students can get ahead of the game with Irish exam-focused courses which students have reported as an invaluable aid in preparing for exams.

In its fourteenth year, Scholastic Languages is delivered by regional teachers and principals who have also taught in Gaeltachts and are offering Irish camps in Leitrim July.

We invite your child to learn and enjoy Irish, kindle new friendships and most importantly have fun through a variety of imaginative, co-operative, sporting and expressive activities. A perfect combination for great summer camps!

Book your camp now; places are booking quickly!

Full details on scholasticlanguages.com Facebook or call 087-9973346.