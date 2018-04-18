Lough Gill Players return to Dromahair with The Importance of Being Earnest

After two acclaimed performances in The Glens Centre, Dromahair based group, The Lough Gill Players will return closer to home this weekend as they perform 'The Importance of Being Earnest' in The Blue Devon function room at 8.30pm on Friday, April 20 and Saturday, April 21.



'The Importance of Being Earnest' is the story of two bachelors, John “Jack” Worthing and Algernon “Algy” Moncrieff who create alter egos to escape their tiresome lives.



In their attempts to win the hearts of two women who, conveniently, claim to only love men called Ernest, the pair struggle to keep up with their own stories and become tangled in a tale of deception, disguise and misadventure.



In this elaborately plotted classic that ridicules Victorian manners and sensibilities and where no one seems to be who they say they are, we are introduced to the art of bunberrying, cucumber sandwiches, the formidable Lady Bracknell and the difficulty of producing parents when ones first memories are of the cloakroom in Victoria station.



The Lough Gill Players have already performed 'The Importance of Being Earnest' in Killenummery in aid of Pieta house raising €390, while the recent performance in The Hawkswell Theatre, Sligo saw funds raised for SHOUT and The North West Hospice.

The Lough Gill Players appearance in The Blue Devon on April 20 and 21 at 8.30pm promises to be a wonderful evening's entertainment.