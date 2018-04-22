Over €8,000 funding allocated to festivals and community groups in North Leitrim

The following grants are approved for allocation in the Manorhamilton Municipal District area at last Monday's MD meeting.

Community Tourism Grants Scheme 2018

A total budget of €5,000 has been allocated to Manorhamilton Municipal District in 2018 under this stream.

10 applications were received from the Manorhamilton MD.

The following funding has been allocated to these qualifying groups:

- Gaelscoil Chluainín €750

- Holey Soles Walking Club €500

- Kiltyclogher Community Council €750

- Leitrim Cycling Festival €750

- Melvin Gaels GAA Club €750

- North Leitrim Macra na Feirme €500

- St Patrick's Day Committee Drumkeeran €500

- Manorhamilton Agricultural Show Committee €500.

Arts Festivals Support Scheme 2018

In 2018 six applications were made for funding under the Arts Festivals Support Scheme for Manorhamilton Municipal District.

The following applications are approved for funding:

- Fierce Moon (inc. Dermot Healy Prize) €1,000

- The Rabbit's Riot Theatre Company €400

- Kiltyclogher Drama Festival €250

- John McKenna Society €800

- Green Door €200

-Samhain Festival Allocation €1,000.