April 23, 2018
Longford to feature on RTÉ's Nationwide this Monday night.
The programme will also feature a sneak peek at the Center Parcs development near Ballymahon.
The €233m Center Parcs Longford Forest holiday resort is due to open its doors in the summer of 2019
The focus of RTÉ's Nationwide programme tomorrow, Monday, April 23 will be Co Longford.
The programme will include visitsto Granard, Ardagh and through to Ballymahon - where viewers will get a sneak preview of the Center Parcs visitor attraction and hear about the jobs planned there. Nationwide will be screening at 7pm on Monday, April 23 at 7pm.
