Shingo award presented to AbbVie for enterprise excellence

AbbVie, a global biopharmaceutical company with two plants in Sligo, has been awarded the Shingo Prize in recognition of the company’s enterprise excellence.

The milestone was achieved by AbbVie’s Ballytivnan site and the prestigious award was presented to representatives of the Sligo site at a ceremony during a conference in Orlando, Florida, USA recently.

AbbVie is one of only four companies in the world to be awarded the global accolade in 2018.

The Shingo Prize is an annual award given to organisations worldwide by the Shingo Institute, which is part of the Jon M. Huntsman School of Business at Utah State in Logan Utah. The Prize is named after a pioneering Japanese industrial engineer who advised Toyota and recognises organisations that demonstrate an exceptional culture that fosters continuous improvement.

AbbVie delivers world-class discovery, production and supply of critical medicines. The company has a significant footprint in Ireland that is focused on novel and breakthrough therapies for tough-to-treat diseases and unmet medical needs, with a reputation for quality.

AbbVie in Ballytivnan currently produces drug delivery devices, including an auto injector pen. It is used by patients around the world who have been prescribed the company’s treatment for a range of immune-related illnesses, including rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn’s disease. The site also supports the manufacture of a combination product that is used to administer a treatment for patients with advanced Parkinson’s disease.

The company recently announced a €113 million investment in new sterile manufacturing technology at the Ballytivnan site that will help deliver potential new treatments for cancers. The expansion will create approximately 100 new jobs in the coming years, in a variety of technical and manufacturing positions.

“Receipt of the Shingo Prize is a worldwide recognised symbol of an organisation's successful establishment of a culture anchored on principles of enterprise excellence—principles such as respect for every individual, leading with humility, quality at the source, the quest for perfection, creating value for the customer.” saidKen Snyder, executive director at the Shingo Institute. “Ultimately, these recipients are in a class of the best organisations in the world, regardless of industry or country.”

“AbbVie Ballytivnan is delighted to have been awarded the Shingo Prize,” said Joseph Kumor, Site Director at AbbVie Ballytivnan. “Our people are our greatest asset and we are very proud of our culture. This award is the result of the dedication and hard work of all our employees and the pride they take in ensuring that the products we manufacture here make a remarkable impact on the lives of our patients around the world.”

Niall Kerlin, Operations Manager at AbbVie Ballytivnan, said, “AbbVie’s Sligo employees were incredibly proud of the recognition from the Shingo Institute. Using the Shingo Model, we have built a culture of operational excellence by ensuring that our people, systems, and tools are all aligned to our company vision and strategies. The focus on our culture and behaviours has resulted in an engaged and dedicated workforce that is continually improving how we run our business,” he explained.

AbbVie achieved remarkable results by implementing principles of the Shingo Model and making continuous improvement the core of their culture.