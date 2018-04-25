Carrick CCTV application sent back for more information

The application for grant aid for Carrick Community CCTV is now “active” and has been returned for final information before installation.



Minister Charles Flanagan informed local TD Tony McLoughlin that only one application for the CCTV scheme has been received from the county, but more is expected.

The application is under “active consideration.” The Carrick-on-Shannon application has been returned to enable them to provide the information necessary to qualify for grant-aid.



Community-based CCTV systems can apply for grant-aid of up to 60% of the total capital cost of a proposed CCTV system, up to a maximum grant of €40,000.



Chairperson of Carrick-on-Shannon Public CCTV Initiative, Joe Dolan is confident the project will be operational in late spring or early summer. The group exceeded their target of €70,000 funding and that they were awaiting written confirmation, required to draw grant aid, is pending.



Another application is expected to be submitted to extend the Manor CCTV system into North Leitrim,

The Manor system was installed seven years ago and cost €100,000. It has 22 fixed cameras and 5 ANPR (automatic number plate recognition) cameras.



The Manor CCTV system has aided the Garda Siochána, the Revenue Commissioners, the PSNI and others.