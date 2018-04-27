Leitrim eateries to compete in All Ireland Restaurant Awards

The All-Ireland Restaurant Awards 2018 will be taking place on May 14th at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin and a number of Leitrim eateries will be competing.

This will be the 10th anniversary since the beginning of the prestigious annual awards ceremony which is the largest and most coveted in the Irish hospitality industry.

Since its beginning in 2009 the event has grown significantly in both attendee numbers and award categories with its reach now spanning to each region on the isle of Ireland.

County winners from each of the 16 categories have already been announced at our four regional awards which took place recently in Leinster, Munster, Connaught and Ulster. These establishments are now in line to compete for Regional and All-Ireland titles in their respective categories.

In addition to the 16 categories already present in the Regional Awards, there will be the addition of four national awards presented during the event on May 14th. These national awards are for Best Seafood Experience, Best Digital Marketing, Best Private Dining and Club and Best Cocktail Experience.

Adrian Cummins, Chief Executive of the Restaurants Association commented: “The Irish Restaurant Awards are an opportunity for local businesses to receive much-needed recognition of their hard work and commitment to excellence. These establishments drive tourism both locally and on a national scale, making Ireland a desirable destination for global travellers.

The Irish Restaurant Awards prides itself on celebrating the very best in local produce, flawless customer care and unrivalled dining experiences to anywhere in the world. We wish all our county winners and those nominated in our national categories the best of luck on May 14th.”

Leitrim businesses progressing to the All-Ireland Finals are as follows:

Best Casual Dining sponsored by San Pellegrino - Riverbank Restaurant, Dromahair

Best Kids Size Me sponsored by Dubliner Cheese - Vittos Restaurant, Carrick-on-Shannon

Best 'Free From' sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gluten Free - Sweet Geranium Café, Drumshanbo

Best World Cuisine sponsored by Aryzta - Divino Italian Restaurant, Carrick-on-Shannon

Pub of the Year sponsored by Bushmills - Flynn's Bar, Carrick-on-Shannon

Best Café sponsored by Illy - Lena's Tea Room, Carrick-on-Shannon

Best Gastro Pub sponsored by Coca Cola & Schweppes - The Oarsman, Carrick-on-Shannon

Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant sponsored by BWG Foodservice - The Boardwalk at The Landmark Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon

Best Newcomer sponsored by Elavon - Buffalo Boy, Carrick-on-Shannon

Best Chef sponsored by Nisbets - Shamzuri Hanifa of The Cottage, Jamestown

Best Restaurant sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants - St. George’s Terrace, Carrick-on-Shannon

Best Restaurant Manager sponsored by AIB Merchant Services - Lee Hanifa of The Cottage, Jamestown

Best Wine Experience sponsored by ClassicDrinks - Cox's Steakhouse, Dromod

Best Customer Service - Luna Restaurant, Dromahair

Best Emerging Irish Cuisine sponsored by Odaios Foods - St. George’s Terrace, Carrick-on-Shannon

