Train passengers advised to expect delays following 'security alert' at Connolly Station

Train passengers advised to expect delays following 'security alert' at Connolly Station

Passengers intending to use the Sligo-Dublin train line today are being advised that Connolly Station in Sublin is currently closed following the discovery of a 'suspect device' close to the station.

Irish Rail are advising that no trains are currently operating to or through Connolly station.