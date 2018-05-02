Leitrim County Council buildings light up green to help end stigma around mental health

Leitrim County Council buildings are lighting up green to end mental health stigma as part of See Change’s 6th National Green Ribbon campaign this May.

Research released by See Change ahead of the campaign shows that 1 in 5 people still associate derogatory language with mental health difficulties.

“Although some derogatory words may seem trivial and innocent, they are the building blocks of stigma that may lead someone to conceal a mental health difficulty. One of the most important ways in which we can reduce stigma is to change how we talk about mental health”, says John Saunders, Director of See Change.

He continues, “We’re encouraging people to really think about the language they are using and the effects it may have on someone experiencing a mental health difficulty. Stigma often prevents people seeking help and speaking out. After last year’s campaign, 3 in 4 people said they were open to discussing mental health. We hope to improve upon this”.



Concluding, Mr Saunders says, “It’s wonderful to see local initiatives supporting the campaign such as Leitrim County Council Buildings lighting up to encourage positive conversations about mental health in Leitrim.

The Green Ribbon campaign aims to end mental health stigma by prompting hundreds of events and thousands of conversations all over Ireland during the month of May each year. The campaign will launch on Thursday, May 3 at 11am in the Mansion House, Dublin. Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People, Jim Daly, Mental Health Advocate and Sports Broadcaster Alan Quinlan, international expert on mental health stigma Sir Graham Thornicroft and See Change Ambassador, Blogger and TV Panellist Jen Ronan will speak at the launch.

Between now and the end of May 500,000 free ribbons will be distributed to homes, workplaces, schools, colleges and communities all over Ireland to encourage people to talk about mental health.

You can visit seechange.ie to order Green Ribbons for your Community Group or Workplace or pick up a Green Ribbon at Major Iarnród Éirean Stations or Boots Pharmacies nationwide.