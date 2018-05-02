New respite centre under construction in Tullaghan

A new respite centre due to open this year in Tullaghan will deliver approximately 600 additional bed nights for families in Leitrim and Sligo.

Fine Gael Deputy Tony McLoughlin has announced that the Government funded Respite Development Programme for 2018 will mean additional services for families in Sligo and Leitrim.

A new 4 bed centre-based respite centre in Tullaghan, which is being built by a private provider under a competitive process, is being developed and this will deliver approximately 600 additional bed nights by the end of the Summer and 1,300 in a full year.



The large HSE owned house in Tullaghan will be easily accessible for people from both Co Sligo and Co Leitrim.

The centre will alleviate the provision of local respite services to support people with disabilities and their carers.



The opening of the centre will be welcome after huge cuts in the respite service in Sligo Leitrim last year.

In the first quarter of 2017 43% of respite hours were cut, affecting carer families across the county.

Deputy McLoughlin also noted there is an expansion to the HSE Home Sharing Social Worker and Co-ordinator programme which will target 250 additional nights by the end of 2018. “These developments will be of great benefit to people with disabilities in Sligo and Leitrim as well as their families and carers.

“Fine Gael is using the economic recovery to support the most vulnerable people in communities around the country. In the last Budget an additional €10 million was allocated to improve respite services.

“This is now being used to provide new centre based residential respite and alternative respite services for people with a disability and their families and carers, such as the additional services announced for Sligo and Leitrim.”



Deputy McLoughlin commented that the announcement of funding will “help people with disabilities in Sligo and Leitrim to lead more independent lives and to have more of a say in their care.

“It is also hugely important that carers look after their own health and well-being, and ensuring we have proper respite services in Sligo and Leitrim is crucial to that.”



A €10m investment in respite care has been announced nationally, and is additional to the respite services the HSE has already committed to provide as part of its National Service Plan 2018.

This plan targets the provision of more than 45,500 day places and 182,500 overnights for more than 6,320 people with a disability who avail of these services.