New continental cycling signs in Leitrim Glens

If it weren't for the poetic sounding Irish place names like Moragh, Barraghmore, and Bencroy, one might think they were travelling around provincial France with the new cycling signs on the roadside up in the Leitrim Glens.



The newly installed cycling signs dotting the byways and hills of Leitrim are the culmination of 12 months work with the members of Leitrim Glens Cycling Club who, with RDP LEADER funding through Leitrim Development and support from Leitrim Recreation Forum and Leitrim County Council have brought this project to fruition.



The addition of these 24 continental type signs, a first in the country are set to further enhance Leitrim as a destination for visiting cyclists and residents alike.

Seamus McGowan, Chairperson of Leitrim Glens Cycling Club and member of Leitrim Recreation Forum is pleased to see the signs in place and feels it will be an additional enticement for cyclists to come to the annual Leitrim Glens Sportive in August.

Seamus told the paper, "I am delighted to see the signs already in place on our routes for the sportive and how quickly Leitrim County Council has installed them."

The Leitrim Glens Sportive takes place this year on Sunday 19, August 19.

This is a non-competitive event. There are four routes, 40km, 100km, 150km and 200km so something to suit everyone. All routes start and finish in Manorhamilton.



The views on this particular sportive are among the best in the country. Route details, maps and profiles of the climbs are available on the website and you can see the fantastic new road signs there too at www.leitrimglens.com

If you can’t make the Sportive, come and cycle these wonderful routes at any time.

The members of Leitrim Glens Cycling Club would like to thank Leitrim Development Company, Leitrim County Council and the Leitrim Recreation Forum for their support.



For more information visit cycleleitrim.com