Leitrim students to represent county at Enterprise Awards today

Two sets of students from St Clare’s Comprehensive School in Manorhamilton are set to represent Leitrim in Croke Park today, Wednesday May 2. They are competing in the 16th year of the Student Enterprise Awards.

Every September, entrepreneurial secondary school students across the country begin their business journey as they are encouraged to brainstorm, create and run their own businesses. In September 2017 over 23,000 students from 480 schools nationwide begun their entrepreneurial journey with the help of their teachers and their Local Enterprise Office (LEO).

The St Clare’s Comprehensive School, Manorhamilton, 1st year pupils Clive Moffitt, Caoimhin McManus and Matthew Gilmartin developed a tube squeezer as part of a Student Enterprise Competition. The name of their mini company is Slide It Up and they will compete in the junior section of the competition against other 1st years from across Ireland. The young tycoons say that their “Slide It Up is an innovative product aimed at helping people conserve products and save money. It is multifunctional and practical and easy to use with most tubes. It’s an ideal accessory for everyone and useful for squeezing the last drop out of toothpaste, creams cosmetics, ointments, lotions, gels, adhesives, hair tints, paints etc out of their tubes. Our product is available in 4 different colours and allows all of our customers to say goodbye to waste. Our product is also aimed to help the 915,000 Irish people living with arthritis to get the last amount from your tubes by people performing the simple task of sliding their product over their tubes”. Slide It Up tube squeezers are stocked in Gilberts Pharmacy in Manorhamilton and Belcoo Pharmacy in Fermanagh.



Javotte Hanlon, a Transition Year Student, is competing in the senior category with her handmade notebooks. Javotte has a love of doodling and has learnt the art of bookbinding from her mother and has used this to develop her books. The name of her company is Buzzy Books. Javotte's notebooks and Chill Art Kits are available on her website and from local shops.

The students have received support from their parents, school and teachers, including business teacher Ms Gallagher and from the Local Enterprise Office in Co Leitrim. Leitrim has had an outstanding record of success at national level with one or more of our county projects achieving awards on an almost annual basis.

St Clare’s Comprehensive School won the top award in 2013 with Squeazy winning the senior title, the school has been awarded 4 awards at national level in the last 5 years.