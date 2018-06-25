Tickets for the Pope's visit to Knock Shrine booked out within hours

It has been confirmed that all 45,000 free tickets for Pope Francis' visit to Knock have been booked out having been been made available from 5am this morning.

His Holiness Pope Francis will visit the National Marian Shrine as part of his visit for the World Meeting of Families 2018. People were asked to register on the World Meeting of Families website on Monday morning in order to receive tickets. Within a few short hours it was announced that all of the tickets for Knock Shrine were booked out.

Fr Richard Gibbons, PP & Rector of Knock Shrine said, "We were surprised to see the tickets book out so quickly, obviously it means a great deal to our pilgrims, many of whom come to Knock every year and would not want to miss such a special occasion. There will be a certain amount of disappointment for those who were not able to register, however as there is a limit of 45,000 this was always going to be the case."

Pope Francis will visit the Apparition Chapel in the grounds of Knock Shrine, the sacred site where an Apparition of Our Lady, St Joseph, St John the Evangelist along with a lamb appeared to fifteen people at the gable wall of the Parish Church on August 21, 1879.

Only those with tickets will be given access to Knock Shrine on August 26. Further details regarding transport, journey planning and other practical information can be found on www.gov.ie/en/pope-in-knock/

Important advice for Pope's Visit to Knock