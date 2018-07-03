Sligo Stages Rally cancelled due to "exceptional weather conditions"

It has been announced that due to the current "exceptional weather conditions" the committee of Connacht Motor Club have made the difficult decision not to run the Sligo Stages Rally on Sunday next, July 8.

A statement issued this morning by Connacht Motor Club PRO Padraic Boylan said, "We wish to sincerely acknowledge the support of the various stakeholders and agencies to date, in particular the residents on the route, and competitors entered for the event.

"Currently, we are exploring our options including a potential window of opportunity for Sunday, July 15 and after consultation with the key stakeholders a further statement will be issued on the evening of Wednesday, July 4."