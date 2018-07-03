Perry wants to contest the next General Election for Fine Gael

Former Government Minister John Perry has confirmed his intentions to make a comeback to the world of politics.

Perry is to put his name forward for the Fine Gael selection convention for the Sligo/Leitrim constituency, he will join a large number of contenders for the position, following the announcement that Deputy Tony McLoughlin wishes to retire.

At the last General Election Perry was added to the Fine Gael general election ticket in Sligo/Leitrim after he had taken a High Court challenge against his own party. He took the challenge after he failed to secure a place on the constituency ticket.

The closing date for the Fine Gael selection convention is Friday. The Fine Gael selection convention for Sligo/Leitrim takes place on the 19th July in Sligo.

Also read: Perry to make political comeback