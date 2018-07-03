HSE to seek funding to open Day Care services at Ballinamore health campus

In the Seanad today, Senator Frank Feighan received confirmation from Minister for Disability Issues, Finian McGrath, that the HSE is to seek funding through the 2019 Estimates process to progress plans for Day Care services on the Ballinamore health campus.

"It was clearly stated in the project brief for the Primary Care Centre and Community Nursing Unit in Ballinamore that such Day Care services would be on the campus. Unfortunately, this still has not happened despite the fact the campus has been operational since May 2016," said Senator Feighan.

"I was pleased Minister McGrath confirmed today that funding is being sought by the HSE to progress an integrated social day care service plan.



"As the Minister noted, such services prevent social isolation, reduce possible hospital admissions and support early discharge from acute settings.

"I also asked the Minister today if there are plans to provide additional beds at the CNU on the campus. I pointed out to him that the unit is extremely busy but unfortunately there is a long waiting list to avail of its services.

"I highlighted that there is capacity on the site to provide for another 20 beds.

"While the Minister said that currently there are no plans to provide extra beds in Ballinamore, he did say that up to 4,500 additional short-term and long-term beds would be required across the public system in community nursing units and other step-down facilities.

"In that context, I will be keeping the pressure on for extra beds for the Ballinamore CNU."