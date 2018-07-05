Ballinamore ambulance delay highlighted in Dáil

The six hour ambulance delay for a patient in Ballinamore last month was brought to the attention of Health Minister Simon Coveney in Dáil Eireann last week.



Sinn Féin Deputy Martin Kenny informed Minister Coveney of the story which featured on our front page two weeks ago where two patients of Dr Sean Bourke had to wait five and six hours for an ambulance. Deputy Kenny commented, “This is disgraceful. Resources must be provided for additional ambulances and staff to ensure that those living in rural areas receive the service they deserve.”



Minister Simon Coveney replied, “It is not acceptable. If Deputy Martin Kenny sends me details of individual cases, I will try and obtain answers on what went wrong and, more important, on what plans are in place to improve the service in future.”

Deputy Kenny was supported by Fianna Fáil Deputy Eamon Scanlon.



The issue of the emergency response delay was also raised on national radio last week.

