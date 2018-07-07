Watch: Stand with Glan promo video

Stand with Glan comapign have released a video promoting Glangevlin and their local school Curravagh National School. Glangevlin, which has a population of about 250 people, has put out a call for families to move to the village, as a result of the declining number of families living in the area.

The local community fears the village’s two-teacher Curravagh National School could lose one teacher if pupils numbers fall below 15. Locals are appealing for families who want to get away Dublin to move to the village for cheaper house prices and smaller classes.

