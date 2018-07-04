Driver airlifted to hospital from Leitrim/ Roscommon car crash

A female driver was airlifted to Galway University Hospital earlier today following a serious car accident at Derrynargan Cross on the Leitrim Roscommon border.

Gardai informed the paper "Gardai in Boyle were called to a two car road traffic collision this morning Wednesday, July 4 at 11am at Derrynargan Cross Co Leitrim" the location is close to Drumboylan.

A female driver was air lifted to Galway University Hospital with serious injuries. The other occupant of the car was brought to Sligo General Hospital with minor injuries.

The road has been closed off and local diversions are in place and the Garda Collision investigators are conducting an examination. The Leitrim Village/Sligo Rd (R284) is closed between Leitrim Village and Keadue , while local Drumshanbo/Dereenargan and Cleen/Dereenargan Rds are also closed.

Leitrim Fire Serive and Gardai from Carrick-on-Shannon have also attended.

