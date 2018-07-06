Gardai search for missing man

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 41-year-old Paul Geraghty (also known as Pol Mac Oireachtaigh) who has been missing since Tuesday 26th June 2018.

Paul is approximately 5ft 11”, of thin build with black hair and blue eyes. It is not known what he was wearing when last seen.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have seen him to contact Tubbercurry Garda Station 071-9157000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.