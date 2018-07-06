€19,000 for new playground at Aughawillan GAA Club

Senator Frank Feighan has welcomed €19,242 in CLÁR funding for the provision of a playground at Aughawillan GAA club.

"This is very good news for the club and the local community. I want to thank my colleague Michael Ring, Minister for Rural and Community Development, who has just announced this funding allocation.

"The CLÁR programme forms a significant part of Fine Gael’s Action Plan for Rural Development which was launched in January 2017," he said.