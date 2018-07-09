Watch: Stunning video of cruising in Carrick-on-Shannon

It is only when the sun shines that we actually look around and appreciate our beautiful surroundings in Leitrim.

Carrick-on-Shannon is one of the prettiest towns in Ireland, and we have the footage to prove it.

Peter Tiernan from Vision Air Technologies visited our county town last week and uploaded stunning drone footage of the town and cruising on the river Shannon. He said he was "was struck by the beauty of the place."

Turn up your volume for the ultimate effect. Enjoy!

