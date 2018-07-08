Literary delights and Italian Opera at Carrick Water Music Festival

There’s lots of excitement building for the Carrick Water Music Festival, taking place next week in Carrick-on-Shannon, July 11-15.



The Festival has collaborated with The Reading Room Bookshop to present two literary events on Saturday 14th July in St. George’s Church.



At 2pm, Dr. Heather Laird will deliver a lecture where she will discuss the concept on ‘re-imagining commemoration’, proposing ways to make the roads untaken in history visible and remember them, helping us to imagine our future as both different to and better than the here and now. Dr. Heather Laird is a lecturer in the School of English, University College Cork. She is a postcolonial scholar and her most recent publication, Commemoration (2018), was published as part of the 'Síreacht: Longings for Another Ireland' series.



At 3.30pm, author Patrick McCabe presents ‘High Lonesome Words & Music from the Heartland country of the soul’; dark and yet, simultaneously, is magnesium-bright. If one could conceive of a cottage fire being raked late at night as a scratchy phonograph playing Joyce and Count John Mc Cormack begins its revolutions somewhere afar in the regions of hyperspace, as the door is knocked and a lady selling scones with human eyes arrives in the rain, then perhaps they might find themselves coming close. This is the old weird, indomitable Celtic heart-Ulysses meets The Dandy and Oor Wullie. Or, if you like, The Carter Family on the moon... Patrick McCabe was shortlisted twice for the Man Booker Prize and was the winner of The Irish Times Fiction Award for The Butcher Boy, his novels include The Dead School, Breakfast on Pluto, Hello Mr Bones, Winterwood and Heartland.



Later that evening, don’t miss ‘Una Seranata Italiana - A Gala Evening of Italian Opera’, at 8.30pm at The Bush Hotel. Arrive early for a pre-show drinks reception from The Shed Distillery, followed by a captivating programme of Verdi, Puccini, Rossini and other Italian opera greats performed by some of Ireland’s premier Opera singers Sandra Oman, Richard Shaffey, Robert McAllister and Simon Morgan.



Other highlights include lunchtime recitals, street entertainment, free music trail, workshops, jazz cruises and more .

See www.carrickwatermusicfestival.com for information.

Box Office: The Dock, Carrick-on-Shannon, 071 9650828 www.thedock.ie - make sure to ask for the Festival loyalty discount if booking for more than one event!

