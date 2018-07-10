Get your stunning photo of Leitrim recognised

Leitrim County Council invites you to submit your photographs of County Leitrim showing why you love our county.

Selected photographs will be published in a hard copy book showcasing the county with selected photographers receiving a complimentary copy of the book as well as a photography credit. First Prize €800, Second Prize: €400, Third Prize €300.

Entries can be made under five categories; Towns and Villages; The People; The Countryside; The Festivals and The Waterways. Please note no more than one submission should be entered under each category heading.

This competition is not open to professional photographers. No royalty will be paid for use of photographs.



For application form, please visit www.localenterprise.ie/leitrim. Entries to be received by 3rd September 2018 at 5pm.

