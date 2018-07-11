Carrick Water Music Festival is on this week!!

Carrick Water Music Festival brings five days of musical and artistic delights to Carrick-on-Shannon, from today, Wednesday July 11 to Sunday, July 15.



Don’t miss Hothouse Flowers on Friday 13th, Italian Opera Gala on Saturday 14th, Camille O’Sullivan on Sunday 15th, Lisa O’Neil on Thursday 12thalong with Jazz Cruises, workshops, family fun and more!



The park by the Rowing Club features a ‘Pop up Public Piano’ during the festival, painted by street artists PookaDubh. You never know who might visit for some spontaneous tunes!



The free music trail around town takes place this Thursday and Friday, enjoy performances from local and guest musicians in cafes, venues and shops.

Lots of fringe events are planned including SUP Yoga with Leitrim Surf Company and musical yoga classes at Soul Space Yoga studio – see full festival programme for details!

WEDNESDAY 11TH

Fiachra Guihen (Harp) & Jessie De Bellis (Piano) Recital; St. George’s Church, 1pm, (€10)

M’ANAM; St. George’s Church, 8.30pm (€18/16). Atmospheric contemporary, traditonal and classical pieces arranged by Artistic Director Michael McGlynn.



THURSDAY 12TH

Shane Fee: Classical Piano Recital; St. George’s Church, 1pm, (€10) Young pianist from Sligo-Leitrim performing works by Schubert, Hayden and Bach.

Lisa O’Neill & Joshua Burnside; St. George’s Church, 8.30pm (€17/15) A songwriter like no other rooted in folk, trad & eclectic meanderings. Support from Belfast’s Joshua Burnside, winner 2017 Northern Ireland Music Prize.

Keep an eye on www.leitrimobserver/whatson for weekend events the festival continues until Sunday, july 15.

Box office: The Dock, www.thedock.ie - phone 071 96 50828.

www.carrickwatermusicfestival.com

Also read: Carrick-on-Shannon is about to be flooded in music

Watch: Stunning video of cruising in Carrick-on-Shannon







