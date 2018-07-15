Over 50 events announced for Boyle Arts Festival

The programme for the 29th annual Boyle Arts Festival was launched last week at Lough Key Boats, in the Forest Park, Boyle.



The nationally renowned festival will be officially opened by Brent Pope in King House on Thursday July 19 and a specially commissioned musical piece, composed by Siobhán Cleary will be performed by John Carty and Patsy Hanly. The festival will continue until Saturday, July 28.



The programme is an exciting mix, containing over fifty events, including visual arts, music, drama, film, comedy, workshops, children’s events, storytelling, spoken word and much more!



The Boyle Arts Festival office, situated beside Marian’s on Bridge Street is now open. Details and tickets for all the events will be available from here. Tickets for a selection of events are now available to purchase in advance through the website www.boylearts.com



Some of the names to watch out for this year include the highly acclaimed Hamsandwich, who will kick off the live gig programme with an appearance in The Storehouse on July 20.

Luka Bloom will make a welcome return to Boyle for a very special performance in the Church of Ireland, on July 23.



The Don Baker & Rob Strong Band will take over the Storehouse on July 21 and Wyvern Lingo, will bring sensual, beat driven R&B flavoured pop by three girls with young hearts but witchy old souls, to The Storehouse on July 22.

The Men Who Knew Too Much will take up their usual Sunday afternoon residency in Daly’s on July 22 and Dublin based Mongrel State will rip it up with their powerful sound, raw Rock ‘n’ Roll and stomping Rockabilly on July 23.

Bell X1 guitarist Dave Geraghty will perform at an intimate late night concert in King House on July 24.



In the Classical genre, BAF are delighted to welcome soprano, Celine Byrne. Celine will be accompanied by Ailbhe McDonagh on piano and cello, with Lynda O’Connor on violin. The concert will take place in the Church of Ireland on July 26.

New Airs, The Harlequin Opera Company, Violinist Niamh Crowley and the Incantato String Quartet will all perform.

There will also be Spoken Word with Carole Coleman, Brent Pope and Oliver Fallon.



There will also be trad music, drama, children's events, visual exhibitions and much more. See www.boylearts.com for more info and next week's Leitrim Observer.