Mostly dry in Leitrim today

Today will be mostly cloudy, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, persistent at times in Leitrim, with heavier bursts of rain possible later, but you could be lucky as some areas will stay largely dry. Quite warm and humid, with hill and coastal fog. Maximum temperatures 18 to 20 Celsius, in moderate south to southwest winds, fresh along the coast.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle becoming widespread, turning persistent in some western coastal areas, with some heavier bursts. Misty in many areas, with hill and coastal fog also. Very mild and humid. Minimum temperatuers 15 or 17 Celsius, in mostly moderate southerly breezes, fresh along coasts.