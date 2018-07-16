Watch | Liam Ó Maonlaí wows Carrick-on-Shannon public with impromptu street performance

The Carrick Water Festival drew to a close yesterday after a hugely successful event that saw some memorable performances from a variety of talented musicians including Lisa O'Neill, Camille O'Sullivan and the Hothouse Flowers.

A feature of this year's festival was the Pop Up Piano that was to be found in a variety of locations in Carrick-on-Shannon over the past week.

Among those to entertain the passing crowds was Hothouse Flowers frontman, Liam Ó Maonlaí, who belted out a fabulous rendition of the band's timeless classic 'I can see Clearly Now'.

Another to take advantage of the Pop Up Piano and the fabulous weather was Camille O'Sullivan who performed ‘Woodbrook’, by composer Micheal O'Suilleabhain.