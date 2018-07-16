A weekend out of the ordinary at Leitrim Free Fringe Festival

Back to Ballinamore and Drumcoura this weekend as Leitrim Free Fringe Festival brings the carnival to you, with entertainment by up and coming national and international acts.

The festival won 'Best Festival' at the Pure M 2017 Awards and over the years has gained popularity locally and regionally.

The schedules have just been released for the festival which takes place at Drumcoura City this weekend, July 20-22.

The schedules for the weekend are:

The Free Fringe Festival also added for the second time since 2011 “Free Fringe Film Festival” showing 15 independent films viewed on a large screen projector in the middle of the Woods!! This July 20th-22nd will be the 8th Free Fringe Festival and the 3rd Free Fringe Film Fest.

