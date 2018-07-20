Disaster in Rooskey if road bridge is narrowed

Cllr Sean McGowan said Roscommon County Council’s proposal for Rooskey bridge would be a “disaster” for motorists.

Officials from Roscommon County Council are considering putting traffic lights on the bridge at Rooskey and providing a footpath on the bridge, reducing the width to one lane.



Cllr McGowan said, “We should object to such a plan. A footpath similar to the one provided in Carrick-on-Shannon would be ideal for Rooskey.”

Shay O’Connor told members the footbridge in Carrick cost €50,000 in 2010 and members agreed Rooskey's bridge is half the length of Carrick’s.

The council said no decision has been made by Roscommon yet.

The five arch road bridge was first built in 1845 and an automatic lift bridge was added in the 1970s. The Buildings of Ireland survey called the bridge one of the nineteenth century engineering feats.

There have been ongoing calls for a pedestrian path on the bridge, after a number of traffic hazards, especially with large heavy goods vehicles.

A joint plan between Leitrim County Council and Roscommon County Council had been put in place some years ago but the Department shelved plans for a €1.6million project due to financial constraints.

It was deemed a priority as far back as 2009 but has never achieved funding.

