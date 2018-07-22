An Post acknowledge “system's failure” as case dismissed at Manorhamilton District Court

“It should never have happened,” said Judge Kevin P Kilrane when finalising matters in a case brought against Angela McSharry, 7 Dromore, Gurteen, Manorhamilton for having no TV licence.



The case had previously been adjourned in order to clarify matters as Ms McSharry had a TV licence but it did not register on the database.



State Solicitor Noel Farrell addressed Manorhamilton District Court saying, “The database referencing Ms McSharry’s address is incorrect. It is the same address.” Mr Farrell added, “There was a system’s failure.”



Mr Farrell read a letter from An Post to Ms McSharry which stated, “An Post accepts there was a mix-up regarding your address.” The letter also said An Post, “sincerely regret you were brought to court.” An Post also made a contribution of €160 to cover Ms McSharry’s TV licence for a year.



Addressing the court Ms McSharry said, “It is all very fine I got my year back but I had to take time off work. I had to get a taxi in and out.”



Referring to Judge Kilrane’s comments at a previous sitting of Manorhamilton District Court, Mr Farrell said, “I feel your direction has been complied with.”



Striking out matters against Ms McSharry Judge Kilrane said, “It should never have happened. They should check out their facts fully and completely.”